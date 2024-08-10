What prevents Govt from ordering judicial probe into Sunkishala, asks KTR

BRS working president K T Rama Rao wondered why the Congress government was hesitant to order an independent probe by a sitting High Court Judge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:46 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning the attempts to hush up the Sunkishala project sidewall collapse, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday wondered why the Congress government was hesitant to order an independent probe by a sitting High Court Judge.

“The Congress Govt in Telangana wanted the people of the state to believe that this was a minor incident and preferred not to talk about it even though more than Rs 75 crore of exchequer money was lost,” he said.

So the Congress Govt in Telangana wants the people of the state to believe that this was a minor incident at #Sunkishala & not talk about it even though more than 75 Crores of exchequer money was lost !!! What & Who is stopping the Telangana Govt from blacklisting the agency… pic.twitter.com/otqSmMANTF — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 10, 2024

“What & Who is stopping the Telangana Govt from backlashing the agency which is executing the Sunkishala work?” he shared on X, seeking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to respond on the issue of accountability to the incident.