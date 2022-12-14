BJP leaders clash in Zaheerabad

According to eyewitnesses, BJP leader Ch Sudheer had invited Narendar Reddy to participate in the bike rally in Bardhipur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Sangareddy: Differences between rival groups of the Bharatiya Janata Party came to the fore as one of the groups obstructed a proposed bike rally of BJP district president M Narendar Reddy at Bardhipur village of Jharasangam Mandal on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, BJP leader Ch Sudheer had invited Narendar Reddy to participate in the bike rally in Bardhipur. Since Sudheer and Jangam Gopi, who contested on BJP tickets from Zaheerabad Constituency and lost in 2018, were competing for the Zaheerabad MLA ticket, the fraction led by Gopi stopped the bike rally. Gopi accused the leadership that the event was planned without intimating him. Gopi and his men even pushed Narendar Reddy and other leaders with the incident turning quite violent. Reddy was forced to stop the bike rally and left the place.

The party State leadership is enquiring into the incident.