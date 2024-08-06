BJP Mahila Morcha urges Governor to direct State govt to improve law& order to protect women

As per National Crime Records Bureau there has been an increase of 12 percent in crime rate in the State and that the crimes against women and children in the State were on the rise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 05:39 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Alleging that crime against women were increasing at an alarming rate in the State after Congress came to power, BJP State Mahila Morcha on Tuesday urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to intervene in the matter and direct the State government to take measures to tighten the law and order situation in the State.

A delegation led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Shilpa Reddy submitted a representation to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and urged him to seek a report from the State government with regard to rising crime against women in the State.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) there has been an increase of 12 percent in crime rate in the State and that the crimes against women and children in the State were on the rise.

“It seems that the State government and the police have become insensitive to crimes and atrocities in the State.

Many a time, unless the BJP Mahila Morcha intervened, no cases were registered against the perpetrators, who had committed the crimes against women,”she said.

She urged the Governor to immediately direct the State government to take steps to improve law and order in the State.