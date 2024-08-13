BJP MLAs visit Sunkishala project, demands CBI probe

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress government was trying to save the construction firm Megha Engineering responsible for the collapse of the retaining wall at the Sunkishala project in Nagarjuna Sagar, BJP MLAs on Tuesday demanded the government to order a CBI probe into the incident.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy visited Sunkishala project and inspected the retaining wall of the project that collapsed a few days ago. Speaking to the media, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that even though the three-member committee constituted by the HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) to look into the incident in its preliminary report had blamed Megha Engineering for the wall collapse, the government was not taking action against the firm.

“Who is stopping the government from taking action against the Megha company? Is it the commissions given by the Megha company?”he asked. Coming down heavily on the State government, the BJP MLA said though 12-days had passed the government had so far not issued any official statement with regard to the incident.

“Why has the government not made a detailed statement till now? Why did the government keep it a secret until the media highlighted it a week after the actual incident? Is it to cover up the fault of the Megha company?”he asked.