BJP MP claims wrong on Sainik School sanction: MLA Sunke Ravishankar

Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar came down heavily on BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for claiming that he got Sainik School sanctioned to the district.

The MP should know on what grounds the Sainik School was sanctioned by the union government. The Ministry of Defence has approved the well-equipped Telangana Social Welfare Residential Sainik School, Rukmapur, as Sainik School.

Moreover, the Central government has decided to operate Sainik School under public and private partnership, MLA informed while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Without knowing facts, the MP organised celebrations claiming that he got Sainik School sanctioned for the district, the legislator alleged and challenged Parliament member to get a new Sainik School, a Navodaya Vidyalaya School to the district besides developing Satavahana University if the latter was sincere for the development of education in the district.

Stating that BJP was known for lies, he alleged that BJP leaders were trying to win the election by spreading lies among the public.

District Libraries chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy, TRSV district co-ordinator Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, and others were present.

