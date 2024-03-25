BJP plans to go big on social media

Connects with Telangana voters using various platforms

25 March 2024

Hyderabad: Given the significance of social media and its potential to influence the people, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations to connect with people through social media in a big way to maximise the party’s outreach for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in the State.

With the number of women, youth and new-age voters on the internet growing by leaps and bounds, the BJP social media war room in the State started using various platforms to reach out to the voters in the State.

It has already started sending the party’s content to people across the State on a large scale through its social media teams. The party is also involving its frontal organisations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Vahini to reach out to the people. Sources in the party say the State unit of the social media team constituted teams to prepare content pertaining to local issues in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

These teams will be sending messages to people of their respective Lok Sabha constituencies on various issues and the work done by the Modi government. The social media teams are gathering videos and messages on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements in the last ten years.

The teams are reportedly pushing videos and messages pertaining to issues such as the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the scrapping of Triple Talaq, the implementation of the Citizens Amendment Act and the growing influence of India in the world.

The social media warriors of the BJP will also be flashing the controversial speeches of Opposition leaders and video clippings of Modi’s many famous speeches. Sources say the social media teams are planning to send a personalised message from Modi to people through various social media platforms on a large scale. The BJP social media teams are reportedly trying to reach out to at least 25 lakh people in the State.

With social media influencers playing a vital role in attracting peoples’ attention towards issues, the BJP has turned its attention to individuals and smaller channels to align with its outreach. It is also planning to use the services of local social media influencers to attract voters, especially in the rural areas of the State. The State BJP has also started sending messages of Modi in the Telugu language developed through AI technology.