BJP regime made lives of poor miserable: Kerala CM Vijayan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a public meeting in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: After BJP came to power at the Centre the lives of the poor have become miserable in the county, complained Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

He lashed out at the BJP policies, which he said have forced four lakh farmers to die by suicide in recent past because the farmers could not get remunerative prices for the farm produce. He addressed CPI (M)’s Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham Maha Sabha here on Thursday.

BJP’s fanaticism and economic policies widened the gap between the rich and the poor in the country. The achievements of the country were being lost. The Centre which gave Rs 11 lakh crore concessions to corporate forces was dilly dallying when it comes to waive crop loans, Vijayan said while calling on the party cadres to fight for the rights of workers and farmers.

Congress party was working as a recruitment agent for BJP. Only CPM could stop the RSS and take up the task of defeating BJP in the next elections. Telangana was one of the States where CPM was strong and the party should focus on elections in 2024.

At a time when the country was celebrating 75 years of independence, political parties have to think about the construction of a new India. There was a conspiracy to preempt the anti-colonialist movements and there was a need to sensitise the people.

Those who fired bullets at Mahatma Gandhi were shamefully claiming that they were his descendants. CPI (M) believes in unity in diversity and wants to unite the people. India was a home to different languages and cultures.

The BJP government at the Centre was promoting divisive tendencies and was trying to introduce Hindi by force, Vijayan said adding that no was against Hindi. But forcing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States was not correct.

The BJP, which did not take part in the independence struggle, was trying to teach nationalism to others. Central government was suppressing the powers of the States and was taking away their rights.

The BJP government was using Governors as their political agents in the States not ruled by BJP. Not only in Kerala, but also in all other non-BJP States of the country the federal system was being damaged. Therefore secular forces should be united against it, the Kerala CM said.

He said that there were 4 lakh vacant posts in 2016 and now the figure has doubled. Temporary employees were being appointed in the name of Agnipath in the Army. The unemployed youth were fighting against, he reminded.

The meeting was presided over by Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham state president G Nagaiah, its national general secretary B Venkat, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and others spoke.