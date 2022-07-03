BJP says it will form government in Telangana

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: Alleging corruption and dynastic rule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state, the BJP on Sunday claimed that it will come to power after next year’s assembly polls.

A statement was made about the state of affairs in Telangana on the last day of the BJP National Executive Committee meeting here.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the ruling TRS government has failed to live up to the expectations of people of Telangana in the last eight years.

“The TRS government is now associated with corruption and dynastic rule. One family runs the government. The chief minister and his son, a senior minister, run the entire government,” Goyal said.

Goyal alleged that the state government has failed to implement central schemes and also failed to fulfil the basic promise of water, funds and jobs.

Goyal also said that the BJP will defeat dynastic politics of the TRS in the next year’s assembly polls.

“No one expected us to win the Dubbaka assembly bypoll, but we fought and won. Results show the faith of the people in the BJP and the leadership of Narendra Modi. The BJP will form a good and honest government that will fulfil the expectations of the people of Telangana,” Goyal added.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy alleged that the chief minister and TRS is scared of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy claimed that the BJP’s popularity is rising in Telangana and cited party performance in the Hyderabad municipal polls, and recent by-elections in Huzurabad and Dubbaka constituencies as an example.

Hitting out at the chief minister’s comment that BJP should learn from the development of Telangana, Reddy asked, “What do we learn? How is your family rule doing? Should we learn about corruption and dictatorship from them?”