BJP spreading fake news about TRS leaders joining party: Harish Rao

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Patancheru: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has cautioned people about fake news being peddled by a frustrated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, just before the GHMC election. Speaking to the media here on Monday, Rao said he had reliable information about the BJP trying to use the ‘Breaking News’ visuals of different TV channels to propagate that some TRS leaders were going to join the BJP.

He recalled that during the by-elections to Dubbak also, the BJP had circulated a fake news about Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy joining the TRS on the day of polling leading to confusion among voters in Dubbak. “They are hatching a similar plan in GHMC elections also”, he charged.

He said the BJP was making all possible attempts to lure the voters of Hyderabad. As the positive results in their favour looked impossible even after days of rigorous election campaign, the BJP leadership was now planning to circulate false information about TRS leaders. Claiming that he had credible information on this, Harish cautioned that the BJP would not even hesitate to use caste and religion. He appealed to the people not to believe in such messages and teach a lesson to such people by using their vote as a weapon.

He said that the BJP was planning to circulate some old videos to create communal tension in a last minute bid to lure voters. Stating that they have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BJP national president JP Nadda to impress upon voters, the Minister said they did not get the desired response. The Minister further termed that the BJP workers’ protest in front of State Election Commission on Monday as a drama. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, TRS leaders Chintha Prabhakar, Satyanarayana and others were present.

