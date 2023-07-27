BJP thinks of Manipur as if it is Pakistan: MP Randeep Surjewala

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware that BJP's ideology has set the northeastern state on fire

By ANI Published Date - 10:24 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware that BJP's ideology has set the northeastern state on fire

New Delhi: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the prevailing situation in Manipur and alleged that the ruling party thinks of Manipur as if it is Pakistan”.

“How will they (BJP) even see the black colour of protest when their (BJP) hearts are black?… Dr Manmohan Singh during his tenure as PM used to answer questions every week…Today, they (BJP) think of Manipur which is an integral part of India as if it is Pakistan”, MP Surjewala said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware that BJP’s ideology has set the northeastern state on fire.

According to the Congress leader, PM Modi has got nothing to do with the violence-hit state because he is the Prime Minister of only a few selected people.

In a video message shared by Indian National Congress on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing for Manipur? Why is he not saying anything about Manipur? It is because Narendra Modi has nothing to do with Manipur.

He knows that his own ideology has burned Manipur.â€ Hitting out at PM Modi for not visiting the northeastern state, Rahul Gandhi said, â€œHave you seen what happened in Manipur? And what is happening? You will be surprised that the Prime Minister has not said a word about Manipur. You would have thought that when a state of the country is burning, the Prime Minister of the country would say something. Many of you would have thought that the Prime Minister of the country would go to Imphal to at least talk to the people.â€ Meanwhile today, the opposition MPs of the INDIA alliance arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against the Manipur violence.

While speaking to ANI, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha said, “Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief.

“He further stated that Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be sacked from his position.’We will try to make the Government realise that an integral part of this country, Manipur is burning. We urge the Government to save Manipur and shoulder their Constitutional duty. The State Govt of the day should be dissolved and the CM should be unceremoniously sacked,” he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that they are wearing black clothes against the arrogance of PM Modi.

“Our black clothes are against the arrogance of the PM. When the country is burning

and Manipur is divided, he is bothered only about his own image,” Gaurav Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, the Leaders of the INDIA alliance held a meeting in the Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We do not get a chance to speak in the Parliament. We demanded that PM Modi should come to the Parliament & have a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue. Don’t know why the Prime Minister is not speaking. We were forced to bring a no-confidence motion.” “We know that this will not bring down the government, but we have no choice. The Prime Minister of the country should come in front of the country and speak on Manipur,” he added.

All Members of Parliament from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday will wear black clothes to the Parliament to register their protest over the situation in Manipur.