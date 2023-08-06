BJP to launch campaign against Rahul Gandhi’s statements after SC order

In this Monday, April 3, 2023 file photo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as he leaves Surat District Court after filing an appeal challenging his conviction in a defamation case, in Surat. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As several opposition parties, including Congress, are upbeat after the Supreme Court stayed conviction of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname‘ defamation case, BJP too is gearing up to shift its strategy to attack Rahul Gandhi with a view to counter the opposition.

Talking to IANS, a top BJP leader said: “The party will not comment on the apex court verdict, but the question will now definitely be asked to Rahul Gandhi, that what are his thoughts about the Supreme Court, on which he used to make comments from the Ramlila Maidan to across the country and even to London and America, going to the extent of contempt of the apex court?”

He said that this question will be asked to Rahul Gandhi, who is excited only by the stay on conviction, that what is his thinking now on the independence of the judiciary and other constitutional institutions of the country and his continuous derogatory statements about democracy in India.

On the other hand, a minister in the Union government, while talking to IANS, targeted the double standard of Rahul Gandhi. He said: “When the court punishes you, you speak rubbish about it and when your punishment is stayed, you call it truth and justice. If this is not a double standard, then what is it?”

It is being said that from Monday, in the last week of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the BJP leaders will start cornering Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in both the Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, regarding this double standard.

Amidst the possibilities of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership being restored, the discussion on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition is to begin in the Lok Sabha from Tuesday.

According to sources, the BJP has included MPs from more than 12 states in the list of leaders supporting the party in the House during the discussion on the no-confidence motion. The list of leaders includes BJP MPs and ministers from poll-bound states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well as from West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and northeastern states.

As per sources, MPs who will speak in Lok Sabha on behalf of BJP, are also preparing to attack Rahul Gandhi regarding his old statements and the statement given after the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday.

BJP will not only target Rahul Gandhi on his statements but will also attack states rules by the Congress and its allies on increasing atrocities against women in Rajasthan, scams in Chhattisgarh, violence during West Bengal panchayat elections, situation in Bihar, ‘corruption’ of Kejriwal government. It will also target the opposition-led alliance INDIA on the condition of the states ruled by its allies.