BJP to mull over key political, economic proposal at National Executive meet in Hyderabad

By ANI Published: Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is holding its two-day National Executive meeting in Hyderabad starting today, is expected to mull over two proposals which include the political as well as economic agenda of the party.

Under the political agenda, the party is likely to hold discussions over their presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the recently formed BJP government in Maharashtra, according to the sources.

Strengthening the Indian economy is another agenda of the party which is likely to be discussed today.

“Today, two proposals are expected to come in BJP’s national executive meeting – first, political, from their presidential candidate to BJP govt in Maharashtra. Second, economic, including GST and making India a stronger economy,” said the sources.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the party will win the election in Telangana also after the conclusion of the two-day meeting.

“We are moving forward across the country. I believe that after this National Executive meeting we will be there in Telangana too,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the two-day-long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.In his speech and then BJP national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

On Sunday afternoon the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party’s mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.