BJP to seek CBI probe into irrigation projects

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice President D K Aruna, accusing the State government of ignoring Palamuru Ranga Reddy project, has said that she would write a letter to the Centre seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in irrigation projects in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she accused the government of swindling funds of irrigation projects in the name of design changes. She attributed the submergence of Yellur pump house under Kalwakurthy project to the negligence of the government, and expressed displeasure over the police preventing BJP leaders from visiting the flooded pump house.

“Instead of resigning from their posts, Ministers and TRS leaders are dancing to the tunes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Aruna alleged,

“The BJP will urge the Centre to order a CBI probe into Telangana irrigation projects to unravel facts behind the omissions and commissions. Palamur Ranga Reddy project and the name and design of Chevella Pranahitha were changed to mint money,” she alleged, and slammed the government for failing to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of irrigation projects to the Apex Council.