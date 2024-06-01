BJP wants govt to remove all symbols of Muslim rulers from Telangana

Maheshwar Reddy said since the Muslim rulers had done injustice to the native population and destroyed their culture and heritage, and that their symbols be erased from the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 05:29 PM

Hyderabad: While opposing the decision of the State government to remove Kakatiya Arch from the State’s emblem, BJPLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the government remove all the symbols of Muslim rulers, including Charminar from the State .

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maheshwar Reddy said since the Muslim rulers had done injustice to the native population and destroyed their culture and heritage, and that their symbols be erased from the State. “If Chief Minister really has the intention to remove the signs of monarchy, then he should remove the monuments of the Muslim rulers from Telangana who are the aggressors, but it is not right to remove the marks of the Hindu rulers like the Kakatiyas who are popular with the people,”he said.

He wanted the government to rename Adilabad as Edulapuram, Nizamabad as Indur, Zaheerabad as Peddekkili, Karimnagar as Elagandala, Secunderabad as Lashkar or Ulvulu, Mahbubnagar as Palamuru and Mahabubabad as Manukota. “These names are still used by locals. I urge the Congress government to officially recognise them and pave the way for the cultural revival of Telangana,”he said.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to include martyrs stupam in the State’s emblem, the BJPLP leader demanded that the government fulfill the promises made to the families of the martyrs and implement Hyderabad Youth Declaration.

Expressing displeasure over the Chief Minister not inviting BJP national leaders to take part in the State formation day, Maheshwar Reddy reminded that it was due to the support of BJP that Telangana could become a reality. “CM has invited Sonia Gandhi for the formation day but not BJP. You should not forget that the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj played a vital role in the formation of Telangana. You cannot ignore BJP’s role in the formation of Telangana,” he said.