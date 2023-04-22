BJP’s pro-corporate and communal agenda dangerous to nation: Tammineni Veerabhadram

CPI (M) leader T Veerabhadram speaking at the party meeting in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Pro-corporate and communal agenda being implemented by the BJP government at the Centre was dangerous to the country, worried CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

He said the budget tabled in Parliament recently by the Centre remained useless for the poorer sections and the budget was approved without any debate. No efforts were made to improve employment opportunities and to reduce the severity of unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the party district committee meeting here on Sunday Veerabhadram complained that no debate took place on the Hindenburg report on economic irregularities committed by Adani group. Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to answer the Parliament on Adani-PM nexus.

Democratic rights were being violated and police rule was going on in BJP ruled States. It was proved with the murder of persons in police custody in Uttar Pradesh recently. The Centre was withdrawing the lessons on freedom fighters like Abdul Kalam Azad and Jawaharlal Nehru, he noted.

Secular tenets were under attack in the BJP government rule. With the Governor system the Centre was trying to destabilise the States ruled by the opposition parties. The Governor of Kerala was not clearing a bill on imparting quality education in the universities in that State, the CPI (M) leader alleged.

The party would maintain cordial relations with BRS which was fighting against BJP’s anti-people policies. At the same time, the CPI (M) would continue its fight for the redress of public issues in Telangana, Veerabhadram asserted.

BJP was trying to gain strength in Telangana by luring and threatening leaders of different political parties. Enforcement Directorate probe into MLC K Kavitha’s deals and CBI raids on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were part of that. Stalling BJP in Telangana was CPI (M)’s main agenda, he noted.

In next month the party leaders would conduct tours in all the districts in the State. The party politburo members would also part in the tours. The State government should issue pattas to the poor under GO 58, the CPI (M) leader demanded.

