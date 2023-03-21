BJP conspiring to subvert constitution: Tammineni Veerabhadram

Tammineni Veerabhadram alleged that BJP was ruling the country by inciting religious sentiments among the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

CPI (M) ranks took out a bike rally in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram alleged that BJP was ruling the country by inciting religious sentiments among the people while leaving aside the public issues.

The party’s Jana Chaitanya Yatra reached Kothagudem on Tuesday on which a bike rally was taken out and a meeting was organised. Veerabhadram addressing the gathering said that the yatra was being conducted to sensitise people on the need to spread secular sentiments.

The BJP government that came to power for the second time at the Centre was attacking the principles of democracy, secularism, federalism, social justice and economic self-reliance that were enshrined in the Indian Constitution. BJP, which was ruling under the influence of RSS, was making insidious efforts to fulfill its political objective by creating religious conflict between Hindus, Muslims and Christians, even though its original agenda was to establish a Hindutva state.

The British slogan of divide and rule people in the name of caste religion region was being implemented by the Modi government. The public sector entities were being handed over to private corporations at a cheap price, Veerabhadram complained.

He alleged that the double bedroom houses scheme was not being implemented properly in Telangana. The Centre should give Rs 10 lakh and the State government should give Rs 5 lakh to those who have their own land and want to build a house.

CPM state secretariat members P Sudarshan and P Bhaskar, district secretary A Kanakaiah, secretariat members Likki Balaraju and M Venkateshwarlu, AJ Ramesh, K Pullaiah, YB Narsa Reddy and others were present.