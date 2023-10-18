BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala rips into Gehlot govt over law and order, women’s safety, shares piece of advice for “Rahul-ji”

Published Date - 03:09 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Kota: Coming down heavily on the Congress government in Rajasthan over the alleged breakdown in law and order and lack of women’s safety, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party will return to power in the desert state with “absolute majority and might” in the November 25 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Kota on Wednesday, the BJP spokesperson said, “Today, Kota will send out a message that the people have resolved to ensure that the BJP wins 17 seats here. We will fare similarly elsewhere in Rajasthan and will return to power with full majority and might.” Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for “failing to deliver on promises” made to the people, Poonawala said, “The CM failed to deliver on his promises and cheated the youth of Kota. The rising crimes against women on this government’s watch only goes to show the decline in law and order and women’s safety.” Also taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the alleged rift among Congress leaders in several states, the BJP spokesperson advised him to launch a “Congress Jodo Yatra”.

“I have a piece of advice and a proposal for Rahul-ji. Sardar Patel had already done an admirable job of ‘Bharat Jodo’ (integrating erstwhile princely states with the Indian union). He should undertake a Congress Jodo Yatra instead,” the BJP leader said.

Also taunting the Congress over the falling out and bickering between Gehlot and his former deputy in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, and a viral video of an on-stage banter between Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh at the launch of the party’s manifesto in Madhya Pradesh, Poonawala said, “As the yatra rolls out, it will have to bridge the Gehlot-Pilot divide before making its way to Madhya Pradesh where it will have to settle differences between Kamal ji… corruption Nath Ji and “Bantadhar Ji” (Digvijay). There is an urgent need for Rahul-ji to launch such a yatra and it should start from Rajasthan.”

He informed further that BJP national chief JP Nadda will hold consultations with leaders from the party’s state unit in the November 25 Assembly polls.

The BJP has already come out with its first list of 41 candidates for the state elections.

The counting of votes in Rajasthan, along with those in five other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

