BMW introduces new M4 competition M xDrive in India for Rs 1.53 Cr

By IANS Published Date - 2 May 2024, 03:30 PM

New Delhi: Luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched the new ‘M4 Competition M xDrive’ in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,53,00,000.

The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network and through the company’s online shop.

“The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive truly embodies the best of BMW M – unstoppable power, incredible handling, and sporty styling,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

“The car radiates superior dynamism and premium appeal, underlining its independent, performance-oriented personality. It is indeed an elite sporting icon,” he added.

The new car comes available in metallic paintworks — Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red, Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green, Aventurine Red and Alpine White in non-metallic.

Optional BMW Individual metallic paint finishes available are — Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

The new car comes powered by the BMW M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine.

This 3.0-litre powerplant offers dynamic power delivery and a rich, signature M sound.

It is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive, the company said.

The engine produces a maximum output of 530 hp (horsepower) and peak torque of 650 Nm (Newton metres) with an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

For safety, the new BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for the rear seats as standard.