Bollywod actor Ayushmann Khurrana extends support to India’s Paralympic team

By IANS Published Date - 28 August 2024, 02:45 PM

Ayushmann Khurana

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the India’s National Ambassador for UNICEF, extended support to India’s Paralympic Team. The Summer Paralympics 2024 is set to be held in Paris from Wednesday.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video cheering for the Indian contingent for the games. The actor called on every citizen to support and celebrate the incredible athletes, who inspire a nation with their grit and determination.

He said in the video, “Olympic season chal raha hai. Ek global manch, jahan duniyabhar ke khiladi compete karte hai. Jahan har team, har Khiladi, har sapne ko chamakane ka sunhara mauka milta hai. Inki kabiliyat ko pahchaniye. In khilaadiyon ko support karein aur jashn manayein unke har koshish, aur jeet ka. Yeh khiladi mehej pratiyogi hone se badkar hai, fighter hai, survivor hai, source of inspiration hain. I salute their indomitable human spirit. Aaiye milkar Bharat ki Paralympic team ka hosla badhayeina.”

The actor further mentioned that the indomitable spirit of India’s Paralympic champions set a living example for all, to not let any challenge come in the way of following their dreams. He called the athletes an inspiration for every child, particularly the specially-abled, reminding that no challenge is insurmountable.

“As UNICEF India’s National Ambassador, I support that all children, irrespective of their gender, economic and social backgrounds, have access to an inclusive and equitable environment to help them realise their full potential. Let us cheer our Paralympic champions to smash barriers and make history”, the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in “Dream Girl” which released last year.