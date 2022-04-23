Booklovers who met on twitter are soon to be husband and wife

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 AM, Sat - 23 April 22

By Epsita Gunti

Hyderabad: From reading books together to spending their whole lives together, this couple who met on twitter are living a modern day fairy tale.

Nipun and Mohit first interacted when the latter’s grandparents contracted Covid-19 and he resorted to asking for help on twitter. Nipun responded as she was helping people find resources online.

Speaking of their initial interactions, Mohit says, “Sadly, my grandparents didn’t make it. To cope with the loss, I turned to books. I was reading the Animal Farm by George Orwell and a quote stuck with me so I Tweeted about it. Nipun replied to my Tweet, she said, ‘I want to read this book but I need someone to guide me through it’. Naively, I sent her a DM, asking, ‘Do you want to read together?’ and we began talking.”

Though the two connected well, it was a long distance relationship for the first 100 days. They both lived in different cities and the virus was still a reality. Mohit lived in Gurugram and Nipun lived in Chhattisgarh. But as they say, true love survives no matter what. And theirs survived in the most romantic way!

“I remember, she made me a promise during our first call, ‘I’ll find a way to meet you 100 days from now.’ she said. She kept her promise! She came to Gurugram, and we went on our first date! Even though we’d spent an entire day together, by the end of the night, I wasn’t ready to let her go,” he says.

With their parents’ blessings they got engaged in December on Nipun’s birthday. “We wore red hoodies which were hand-painted by Nipun that read ‘Mad for each other!’ My life has completely changed; Nipun is the best thing to have happened to me. Recently, we even started a company together. And we finally read a whole book together last month!” he says.

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, is an annual celebration of books and the joy of reading. It is observed every year on April 23 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to foster reading and is marked by activities encouraging a culture of reading across all ages

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .