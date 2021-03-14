Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 in Bundesliga

Berlin’s defence made Dortmund’s life difficult in the first 45 minutes as the visitors kept the BVB at bay on Saturday, Xinhua news reports.

Berlin: Goals from Julian Brandt and Youssoufa Moukoko lifted Borussia Dortmund to fifth place and increased Hertha Berlin’s relegation worries in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund came close twice as the crossbar denied Marco Reus in the 18th minute before Hertha’s goalkeeper Rune Jarstein sensationally saved from Jude Bellingham at the half-hour mark.

Berlin made a bright start to the second half as Deyovaisio Zeefuik should have scored from a tight angle in the 52nd minute.

The opener was scored at the other end moments later, after Brandt’s long-range hammer caught Jarstein out.

The hosts almost doubled the lead but Mahmoud Dahoud’s deflected free-kick rattled the woodwork at the hour mark.

Dortmund continued on the front foot while Jarstein pulled off another save from Emre Can’s header in the 77th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors as Vladimir Darida was sent off three minutes later.

Dortmund substitute Giovanni Reyna squandered a promising chance after missing an open goal at the far post in the closing stages.

However, Dortmund wasn’t done with scoring and benefitted from its superior numbers, doubling its advantage through youngster Moukoko, who danced through Berlin’s defence before nutmegging Jarstein from a tight angle in the dying seconds.

With the result, Dortmund jump to 5th position, whereas 15th-placed Hertha Berlin remain just above a relegation play-off spot.

The following fixtures conclude the 25th round of matches on Sunday: Bayer Leverkusen host newcomers Arminia Bielefeld, second-placed Leipzig face Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart entertain Hoffenheim.