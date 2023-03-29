Both Houses of Parliament adjourned within minutes of commencement

Published Date - 12:38 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

New Delhi: Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned within minutes of their commencement on Wednesday at 11 am to meet again later in the day. Lok Sabha will meet again at 12 noon while Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

Like-minded Opposition Party leaders held a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge before the commencement of the Houses. TMC MPs staged a protest against the Centre at the Ambedkar statue in the Parliament seeking PM Narendra Modi’s reply on the Adani row among other issues.

Congress has been demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee over the Adani Group issue and has also been leading the charge of the protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Congress and other Opposition parties are contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla next week on the ground that opposition members are not being allowed to speak, the sources said on Tuesday.

As per the sources, the proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. “Opposition parties may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. Congress is talking to other Opposition parties in this regard,” the sources told ANI.

The trigger for the development came following the notification disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after his conviction in a defamation case and claims that the Opposition was not getting a chance to raise the Adani issue.

However, it needs the backing of at least 50 members to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

It is important to note that for the no-confidence motion to be moved, the House has to function.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and against his disqualification, Congress MPs, leaders and workers staged a ‘Loktantra bachao mashal shanti march’ near Red Fort where the police detained several party leaders and workers.

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal alleged that the protestors were stopped everywhere.”You should see the plight of democracy in the country. We are doing a peaceful torchlight march. Yesterday we discussed this with the police and commissioners and they agreed. Today, they stopped our workers everywhere,” Venugopal said.