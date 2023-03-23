Parliament adjourned following protest on JPC on Adani issue

Hyderabad: The Parliament got off to another rocky start on Thursday, with both Houses being adjourned till 2 pm, following protests and sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks and also the Hindenburg-Adani issue. While the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day within a few minutes of resuming post-lunch, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 6 pm on Thursday.

A moment of silence was observed in both the Houses in honour of Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas), which marks the day revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British. Shortly thereafter, slogans were raised by the Treasury benches demanding for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi‘s apologies over his remarks in London.

The Opposition MPs including the BRS too raised slogans demanding for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the Adani issue. As a result, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned abruptly until 2 pm within a few minutes of the Houses convening.

Earlier in Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 12 notices, under Rule 267, seeking discussion on the allegations against Adani by setting aside the business of the day.

The members of Opposition parties including Congress, BRS, AAP, DMK, SP and others staged a protest outside the Parliament at Gate-1 over their demand asking the government to constitute a JPC to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg row. Later, the leaders from like-minded Opposition parties met at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Thursday as MPs from the ruling BJP and Opposition engaged in a verbal duel over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘democracy in danger’ remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Amid ruckus in the House, the Lok Sabha too was adjourned till 6 pm.