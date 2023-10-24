Brahmastra Part 2 will start in 2025: Ranbir Kapoor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Brahmastra is Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest film in his career. The film collected more than 400 crores. Though Brahmastra is RK’s biggest, it is definitely not his best one. The reasons are various. Moreover, even the audience are not completely satisfied with the output of Brahmastra from Ayan Mukerji, and they expect more. So both Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan are being very careful with the preparation for the second part. Ranbir Kapoor himself reveals this.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal, written and directed by Tollywood filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will release in theaters on December 1. So Ranbir is occupied with its promotions these days. In his recent interaction with the media, Ranbir Kapoor said that Brahmastra Part 2 will be on the sets after a year.

Ayan Mukerji is currently working on the script for Part 2 of Brahmastra, and this time the world of the film is getting 10 times bigger, as stated by Ranbir. He also added that Ayan is rectifying all his mistakes from the first part.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that Ayan is busy with War 2 currently, and he has the idea to finish it by mid-2024. Once War 2 gets released, Brahmastra 2 will be on the sets, probably between the end of 2024 and the start of 2025.