British Empress may score in Hyderabad selections

Published: 11:35 pm 7:10 pm

Hyderabad: The R. H. Sequeira-trained British Empress, who is in fine trim, may score Time And Place Plate 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up, races on monsoon race track.

SELECTIONS

1. Ashwa Jauhar 1, Jarvis 2, Tenth Attraction 3

2. Sitara 1, Rapid Fire 2, Apollo 3

3. Aerial Combat 1, Melting Ice 2, Angel Tesoro 3

4. Strategist 1, Hidden Hope 2, Wah Ms Zara 3

5. Magic Street 1, Story Teller 2, Man Apart 3

6. British Empress 1, Premier Action 2, Dandy Man 3

7. Marvel Princess 1, Starboy 2, Smarty 3

8. Starwalker 1, Tough Lady 2, Sun Dancer 3

Day’ Best: British Empress.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

