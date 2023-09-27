Britney Spears badly cuts herself after her bizarrely dangerous knife dance

27 September 23

Los Angeles: Britney Spears was showcasing her enthusiasm for knives with a bizarre new dangerous knife dance, which caused many to fear that she would badly injure herself. Those fears were partly recognised as the pop-star did indeed harm herself and was spotted with bandages on her arms as well as some scratches.

The 41-year-old Oops I did it again hitmaker was seen sporting a white bandage around her arm, scratches from what look like cut marks as well as having what looks like a cut on her thigh while dancing around in a polka-dot crop top and a pair of white bikini bottoms in her living room, Aceshowbiz reported.

Looking in good spirits despite her apparent injuries, she twirled several times and showcased energetic moves in the videos. “My ‘Pretty Woman’ top … kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots!!!!” she captioned the new clips. Previously, the pop singer had posted a video of herself dancing while holding two large butcher knives, one in each of her hands. She was dancing around her living room with three small dogs standing right behind her.

In the video, Britney was seen twirling and clanking the knives, but she insisted that the knives were not real. “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!” she wrote in the caption, before later editing it to assure, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon (sic)”.

Britney’s bizarre and weird dance video came after it was reported that Sam Asghari called it quits with her due to her disturbingly “erratic” behavior. She allegedly chucked knives at the walls of her mansion. Britney had earlier said that she kept the knives due to fears of being re-institutionalised. She had been put under a level of medical care due to the resulting stress, fatigue and anxiety that came about from her 13-year conservatorship period which saw her showing suicidal tendencies and morbidly erratic behaviour.

Knives were one of the top items which her caregivers had said she must keep a distance from, though after her split with her husband, her distance from her family, it is feared that she may badly injure herself, part of which was recognised by her recent actions.

