BRS hoardings and banners greet people in Vijayawada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:19 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement of his entry into national politics reverberated in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh too, with huge banners and hoardings being set up in Vijayawada welcoming the decision.

The environs at Varadhi Centre, a high traffic zone leading to the Kanakadurga temple, were taken over by huge banners and hoardings, congratulating the Telangana Chief Minister. Similar banners were also set up at a few other centres in the city.

Apart from the pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party’s working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, the hoardings sported “Jai Ho KCR” slogans.

The huge hoardings, which were reportedly set up by TRS (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) State Secretary Bandi Ramesh, triggered lot of curiosity among the local people.