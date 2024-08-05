BRS to pursue legal action against defecting MLAs, says KTR

Says either Telangana High Court or Supreme Court might give directions on the issue within a month, making bypolls inevitable in State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 12:36 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BRS is gearing up for a legal battle seeking the disqualification of MLAs, who defected to the ruling Congress, with party working president KT Rama Rao announcing plans to file a case in the Supreme Court.

He exuded confidence that either the Telangana High Court or the Supreme Court might give necessary directions on the issue within a month, making by-elections inevitable in Telangana. “The defected MLAs will be made accountable for their actions in the public arena, during the bypolls,” he asserted, following a meeting with legal and constitutional experts in Delhi on Monday.

He consulted legal and constitutional experts, along with former Ministers and senior BRS leaders T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and others, about the legal course to be adopted against the defected MLAs. The BRS leaders presented documents related to their High Court petition and the complaints to the Speaker against the defected MLAs.

Constitutional expert Chetpat Aryama Sundaram informed the BRS delegation that the Supreme Court has previously ruled on similar matters, emphasising that the Speaker cannot delay disqualification decisions indefinitely. Legal advisors indicated that the High Court is likely to make a swift decision based on Supreme Court guidelines, and if not, BRS will escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Rama Rao said the BRS would continue its legal battle based on expert advice and legal precedents. He said the Congress was encouraging defections to undermine the spirit of the Constitution in Telangana, promising that the courts will soon teach them a lesson. He exuded confidence in a timely resolution. “By-elections are inevitable in Telangana and we will educate the public about the defectors,” he said, adding that the defecting MLAs will face the consequences in the public arena.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao and Harish Rao are scheduled to meet BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday at Tihar Jail where she has been kept in judicial remand in connection with the cases pertaining to the Delhi excise policy.