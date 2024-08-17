BRS workers condemn Congress workers attack on Harish Rao’s office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 08:01 PM

Sporting black badges and black scarfs, the BRS workers raised slogans against the Congress party and demanded stern action against those involved in the incident.

Siddipet: Condemning the Congress workers attack on local MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao’s camp office on Friday night, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers took out a rally in the town on Saturday and staged a protest.

Enroute to the former Minister’s camp office, the BRS workers tore apart and damaged the flexis and banners put up by the Congress workers demanding the former Minister to resign, claiming that the crop loan waiver was completed as assured to the farmers.

In retaliation, the Congress workers tried to reach the former Minister’s camp office in large numbers. They tried to lay siege to the camp office and raised slogans against the former Minister.

Mild tension prevailed in the town with leaders and workers from both the parties raising slogans against each other. As the situation was turning out of control, police force was deployed at the camp office. The police took a few Congress workers into custody and tried to control the situation.