BSF discovers Pakistani drone near the International Border in Ganganagar, Rajasthan

A senior officer of BSF Punjab Frontier informed that BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian territory in the area near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.

By ANI Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Ganganagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Rajasthan Police, in a joint search operation, recovered a drone from the fields near the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in the general area of Srikaranpur on Sunday, an official said.

According to a post by BSF Rajasthan on X, formerly known as Twitter, On 27 Aug 2023, BSF Sri Ganganagar & Rajasthan Police, in a joint search operation, recovered a broken Hexacopter Drone from the fields near the Indo-Pak IB in gen area Srikaranpur.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Punjab police recovered a Pakistani drone from the outskirts of Rajoke Village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, on Monday morning.

As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone.

“As per the initial investigation, the recovered drone is a Quadcopter, model – DJI Matric RTK- 300. It has been sent to a lab for further investigation into the matter,” the officials said.