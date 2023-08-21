Two Pakistani smugglers held in Punjab’s Ferozepur with 29.26 Kg drugs

Border Security Force and Punjab Police foiled a smuggling bid in Ferozepur district with the arrest of two Pakistani smugglers

By ANI Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Ferozepur: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police foiled a smuggling bid in Ferozepur district with the arrest of two Pakistani smugglers and recovered 26 packets of contraband drugs, according to an official statment.

“On the intervening night of August 20 -21, 2023, on specific information, a Joint Operation was conducted by BSF and Punjab Police (CI Ferozepur) on the bank of river Sutlej near village Gatti Matar in District Ferozepur,” said the Public Relations Officer, BSF, Punjab in the statement.

Ttroops observed the movement of some miscreants/smugglers coming from Pakistan to India side and initially challenged them, it said.

Sensing an imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, troops fired upon the miscreants/smugglers and resultantly, one of the smugglers got hit on his hand, the PRO said.

Subsequently, troops apprehended the two Pakistani smugglers along with 26 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (appx 29.26 Kg), it said.

After the first aid, the injured smuggler was referred to Civil Hospital. The search operation is underway, the PRO said.

Earlier on August 13, the BSF and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered 3 kilograms of contraband drugs in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

“During the search operation, troops recovered 3 packets of narcotics suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight- 3 kg) from the paddy fields. The consignment was kept inside a black colour bag,” the PRO added.

“Yet another nefarious attempt of smugglers foiled by the joint efforts of BSF & Punjab Police,” it added.