BSF recovers another Pak drone near International Border in Amritsar

By PTI Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Representational Image

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday evening recovered another Pakistani drone near India-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar district, the BSF official said.

According to an official statement, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Hasimpura village in Amritsar district following a specific information.

During the search at about 5:10 pm on July 16, BSF troops recovered a drone (Hexacopter) from the farming field adjacent Hasimpura, it said.

The force further added that vigilant BSF troops once again thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband through drone.

Earlier on July 9, a joint team of BSF and Punjab Police, on Sunday morning recovered another Pakistani drone near India-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar district.

The drone was recovered from the outskirts of Kakkar village in Amritsar following a search operation launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on specific information.