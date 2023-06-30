BSP president Mayawati asks PM to implement reservation for Muslims

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that 80 per cent of Muslims are backward and exploited, is an admission of ground realities.

Taking to twitter, she said the Prime Minister’s statement also underlines the fact that Muslims need reservation to improve the condition of their lives.

The BSP leader further said that BJP should stop opposing reservation for Muslims and implement quota for them.

She also asked the saffron party to fill the backlog of vacancies and prove that it was genuinely different from other parties.