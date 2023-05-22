BTS member V to debut at Cannes Film Festival

The BTS member will attend the gala as French luxury brand Celine's global ambassador, as per his Instagram post on Monday.

By PTI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Photo: Instagram

Cannes: BTS member V is set to debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The South Korean singer, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, confirmed his appearance at the 76th edition of the prestigious film extravaganza on Instagram Monday.

V will attend the gala as French luxury brand Celine’s global ambassador.

“Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you,” the 37-year-old shared the invitation sent to him by Peter Utz, Celine’s Head Director of Couture and Events.

BTS member V’s post comes amid reports that BLACKPINK member Jennie is also attending Cannes. The idols are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Jennie will be seen alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in HBO series ‘The Idol’, which will be screened under the Out of Competition section at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film gala will come to a close on May 27.