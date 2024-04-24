Hyderabad: Inter first year student dies by suicide

Hyderabad: An intermediate first year student who failed in a subject died by suicide at her house in Rajendarnagar on Wednesday.

The teenager, who was pursuing BiPC course from a college failed in a subject and since reportedly slipped into depression. The results of intermediate public examinations were announced on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the girl went into a room and hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house.

The police on information reached the house and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to mortuary. A case is registered.