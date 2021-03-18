Burly Home Appliances plans Rs 50-crore unit in Telangana

The company has a portfolio of a wide range of air coolers from 10 litres to 110 litres and sells two lakh air coolers across India.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Burly Home Appliances, maker of Khaitan and Burly brand of air coolers, is planning to set up a manufacturing plant in Telangana with an estimated investment of Rs 50 crore.

“We are very serious about setting up an air cooler manufacturing plant in Telangana. This will be our first foray in terms of setting up our manufacturing facility out of Dharuhera, Haryana. We may likely invest Rs 50 crore in this unit. As far as the location and other details are concerned we are working on them and maybe finalised in due course of time. It may take one year or more to set up the plant,” said Chirag Sharma, director, Burly Home Appliances.

The company has a portfolio of a wide range of air coolers from 10 litres to 110 litres and sells two lakh air coolers across India. The Indian air cooler market is estimated to be in the range of eight to 10 crore units, while the branded market is about 30 lakh units. The company is eyeing a significant market share in the branded segment.

Burly Home Appliances is an original equipment manufacturer of home appliances. The company has also acquired brand royalty from Khaitan through its principal company MPPL for air coolers and LED TVs. The agreement is for ten years but can be renewed every year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .