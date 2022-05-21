Business Upturn posts open letter for ‘King’ Virat Kohli

Published: Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: India’s media start-up Business Upturn recently extended its support to Indian cricket player Virat Kohli, who has lately undergone a rough time in terms of his performance.

The news organization believes in a bigger development from Virat Kohli and big records under his name in the upcoming months.

Despite tough moments in recent years, Virat Kohli has been a revelation in the world of cricket and looks set to do even better in the upcoming months.

In a recent article titled ‘Virat, we believe in you’, the media house has shared an open letter hoping that Virat Kohli returns to form soon.

The publication has posted the article on social media via a post. The open letter reads, “Dear Virat,A bad patch can be frustrating for anyone, so it is not always easy to understand how someone in a similar position would feel. Your disappointment leaves us heartbroken. We relate how you feel at that moment.A million hopes and inspirations are what keep your cricket empire alive. That, combined with the dreams of millions of cricket fans who believe in your game — like when people believe that you’ll beat England in the next World Cup tournament. With a comeback story this strong, there’s no doubt that it will be history written in golden words.The stadiums haven’t heard you roar after scoring a century but that doesn’t stop them from yelling your name in unison. Your comeback story would go down in the memories of millions of cricket fans who have grown up watching you.Virat Kohli — with an absolute top level of concentration — a gun player standing at crease with tri-color on the helmet breathing a million hopes.We’re equally excited for your next century. Jai Hind”.

The article is a mix of emotions and prayers relating to the former Indian captain.Virat Kohli is an integral part of Team India, and his form is crucial to the team’s success in the upcoming T-20 World Cup.

