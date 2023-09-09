By-polls: Winning 4 out of 7 seats, a testimony of INDIA alliance’s power, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the INDIA alliance is extremely powerful, which is why they won four out of seven seats in the bypolls held in six states

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the INDIA alliance is extremely powerful, which is why they won four out of seven seats in the bypolls held in six states.

“The INDIA alliance is very powerful. This is the reason for the BJP’s anxiety. This is also the reason why the BJP wants to change the country’s

name,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Kejriwal had earlier stated that changing the name of the country was a betrayal to the country.

“This is a betrayal to the country. They have also introduced a ‘one nation one election’ proposal solely because of the INDIA alliance. They do not want to face the public every six months, hence they advocate ‘one nation one election.’ If the concept is accepted, I assure you they

will sell cylinders for Rs 5,000,” Kejriwal had said during a press meet.