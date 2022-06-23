#ByeByeModi trends nation-wide at top position on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:39 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: Netizens took to the social media to express their ire against the Modi government for being busy with toppling the governments in the Opposition-ruled States rather than focusing on fulfilling its promises. The hashtag ‘#ByeByeModi’ kept trending for more than three hours with over 35,000 tweets and mentions, stating that it’s time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go.

The #ByeByeModi which started trending since 12 noon went on to trend for more than three hours and it remained at the top of nation-wide trends for about an hour. While some netizens have chosen to just share memes, some have mentioned numbers and other promises that the Prime Minister made, but failed to fulfill. They pointed out that he has been the Prime Minister for two terms, but could implement none of the promises and hence, he should quit the post.

A few people felt that he might not quit and hence, the Opposition parties should make efforts to topple his governments to make him go. Considering how he was treating the Opposition-ruled States as well as toppling the coalition governments in States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now Maharashtra, they wanted the Opposition parties to treat him the same way.

The Twitterati slammed him for coming up with demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Covid-19 lockdown which had adverse impact on the nation’s economy. Several netizens accused him of helping the corporate companies whose economic condition improved, while that of the country witnessed a fall.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .