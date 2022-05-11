T-Hub, AIM selects 16 startups

Hyderabad: Telangana based startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Wednesday announced that it has selected 16 startups for the sustainability cohort of the AIC T-Hub Foundation programme. The programme aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the sustainability sector and is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of scaling a sustainable startup through workshops, mentorship, market access and investor and industry connect.

The three-month-long hybrid cohort-based programme selects technology startups working in the areas of agricultural sustainability, solid waste and recycling, environmental sustainability, and sustainable lifestyle space.

T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao said, “Over the next three months, we will work closely with these entrepreneurs, presenting them with an extraordinary opportunity to refine their innovations through tailored mentorship, as well as take advantage of T-Hub’s global ecosystem to scale their products and solutions.”

The startups have been handpicked after a screening process by T-Hub, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and external industry experts and were selected based on their technological innovation, go-to-market readiness, scalability, team composition, etc.

The selected startups are Jivoule Biofuels, Autostudio Pvt. Ltd., Eunoia Innovations, Animal ICU, ELAI Agritech, EcoOrbit Solutions Pvt Ltd, Elemantra Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Himalayan Hemp Org, Blueleaves Farms, Sup-Eco App, Onelements, Happily Ever, Ngage, Neerovel Innovations Pvt. Ltd, Period Health Care, and Waste Care.

AIM last year partnered with T-Hub to set up AIC T-Hub Foundation and launched two cohorts focused on healthcare and mobility. The mobility cohort of the AIC T-Hub Foundation programme supported 10 startups in the Electric Vehicles (EV), Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Assistive Technology (AT) space EV.

