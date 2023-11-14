CABI announces squad for Women’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series against Nepal in December

The five-match T20 bilateral series between India and Nepal will be played from December 11 to December 15.

Bengaluru: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Monday announced the squad for the first-ever Women’s Bilateral Series for the Blind in India which gets underway from December 11, 2023.

Indian women’s team is currently the Gold Medalist at the IBSA World Games beating Australia by 9 wickets. Four players have got a maiden call-up to the Indian women’s squad and the players are Simranjeet Kaur (Rajasthan) B2, Sunita Sarathe (Madhya Pradesh) B2, Geetha Mahato (Jharkhand) B3, and Kavya N R (Karnataka) B3.

The Chairman of CABI Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said, “CABI is proud to announce the first-ever Women’s International Bilateral supported by Fedfina in India. Women’s Cricket is just 5 years old but the change it has brought to empower the visually impaired women is tremendous. I strongly believe that Cricket for the Blind is a positive tool to empower and transform visually impaired women.” India having previously toured Nepal in April and experienced a 1-3 series loss, is determined to turn the tide. The Women in Blue are scheduled to play 5 T20 Matches in Mumbai from December 11 to December 15, 2023. Leading up to the series, the women’s squad will undergo an intensive 22-day cricket coaching camp starting from November 20, 2023, at CBD Belapur, Maharashtra.

The captain and vice-captain of the team will be officially announced in Mumbai on November 28th, and the Nepal team is expected to arrive in India on December 10, 2023, setting the stage for the inaugural Fedfina Women’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2023.

Indian Women’s Squad for India vs Nepal Women’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2023: Varsha U, Valasanaini Ravanni, Simu Das, Padmini Tudu, Killaka Sandhya, Priya, Sandra Davis Karimalikkal, Basanti Hansda, Simranjeet Kaur, Sunita Sarathe, Sushma Patel, M. Satyavathi, Phula Saren, Jhili Birua, Ganga Sambhaji Kadam, Geetha Mahato, Kavya N R.