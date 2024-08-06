Call for new airports in Telangana: Prabhakar Reddy meets Civil Aviation Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 01:51 PM

Prabhakar Reddy meets Union Minister Rammohan Naidu

Siddipet: Senior BRS leader and Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy urged the Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to increase the domestic and international services from Hyderabad to various parts of the nation and the world apart from focusing on developing new airports in Telangana.

Prabhakar Reddy met the Union Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday. He said that the development of new airports will create more business and employment opportunities for the locals.

Since Prabhakar Reddy served as Medak MP from 2014 to 2024, he had a close association with Rammohan Naidu, who was also an MP during the period.