Canada imposes sanctions on 203 individuals from Luhansk, Donetsk

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:01 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Ottawa: Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced the imposition of new sanctions on 11 senior officials and 192 other members of the people’s councils of Luhansk and Donetsk which makes up Ukraine’s separatist Donbas region.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Canada continues to call for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil and that these measures apply further pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,400 individuals and entities.

Many of these sanctions have been undertaken in coordination with Canada’s allies and partners.

Canada’s latest sanctions impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed individuals and entities.

Since February 24 when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Canada has imposed sanctions on nearly 1,000 individuals and entities.