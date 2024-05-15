Canada’s University of Guelph announces UG scholarship for international students

This fall the university will be welcoming the same number of new international undergraduate and international graduate students as last year to its campuses with a majority of students expected to come from India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 04:27 PM

Dr. Charlotte Yates

Hyderabad: The University of Guelph in Ontario, one of Canada’s top comprehensive and research-intensive universities, is providing a new $2,000 Welcome to Canada President’s Scholarship to all admitted, undergraduate international students from outside of Canada.

President and vice-chancellor, Dr. Charlotte Yates, said, “this new $2,000 scholarship will be awarded in addition to the University’s International Entrance Scholarships valued between $5,500 and $9,500 that are awarded to international students entering post-secondary studies for the first time in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement”.

The University of Guelph is also guaranteeing residence for all years of study for international undergraduate and international master’s students. International PhD students have guaranteed housing for their first year of study, a press release said.

The university is located in the city of Guelph, which is ranked one of the top three safest cities in Canada and is just an hour from Toronto.