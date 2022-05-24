Car catches fire in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Karimnagar: A car caught on fire near Utoor of Manakondur mandal on Tuesday afternoon. A resident of Elbaka of Veenavanka mandal, Ponnala Anil Kumar was moving towards Peddapalli. When he reached the spot, Anil Kumar noticed smoke and flames emanating from the engine and he immediately got down from the vehicle. Later, the flame spread to the entire vehicle.

