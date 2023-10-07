Casualties feared after 6.1-magnitude quake strikes Afghanistan

Casualties were feared as a strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked west Afghanistan's Herat, Badghis, Farah provinces

By IANS Published Date - 03:07 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Kabul: Casualties were feared as a strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked west Afghanistan’s Herat, Badghis, Farah provinces, and adjoining areas on Saturday, locals said.

The tremor took place at around 11.10 local time a.m., forcing people to flee from their houses, Xinhua news agency quoted the locals as saying. There no immediate information on injuries or damages.

Officials are also yet to comment.