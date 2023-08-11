CBI files FIR in case related to Pak nationals ‘joining’ Indian Army

The CBI is conducting a probe in the matter following an order of the Calcutta High Court

By IANS Published Date - 07:40 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR as part of its ongoing probe into Pakistani nationals being employed in the Indian Army by virtue of fake identity documents.

Two persons — Raju Gupta and Mahendra Adhikari — have been named in the FIR. The FIR also mentions unnamed government servants who reportedly aided the conspirators in clearing the forged documents for getting appointments in the Indian Army.

The CBI is conducting a probe in the matter following an order of the Calcutta High Court. On August 2, the CBI had informed the Calcutta High Courtâ€™s single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta that despite not having any definite proof in the matter as yet, following preliminary investigations, the chances of such recruitments cannot be ruled out.

The CBI also informed the court that the assistance of international probe agencies like the INTERPOL might be sought for further investigation into the matter. On June 13, a petition was filed before the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha by a person named Bishnu Chowdhury. The original directive to the CBI to start investigation in the matter was given by Justice Mantha.

Later, he was elevated to the division bench and the matter was referred to the bench of Justice Sengupta. In his petition, Chowdhury had alleged that the two Pak nationals got selected through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination and they secured the jobs by presenting forged documents.

He had also alleged that a major racket involving influential political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials is behind such appointments using forged documents. Justice Sengupta had then directed the police to ensure security of the petitioner, considering that he had been facing life threats since the time he filed the PIL.

