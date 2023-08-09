CBI brings back convicted accused from US

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with help of Interpol has brought back a man, convicted in a case at Bangalore for defrauding the bank by forging the Inland Letter of Credits, cheating and forgery, from the USA.

The accused was identified as T Rabindranath Gupta. He was on the run after the court delivered the sentence.

“The Global Operations Centre of CBI in close coordination with Interpol channels has coordinated the return of a Red Notice Subject. He was returned to India from USA. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted in a CBI case at Bangalore for defrauding the Bank by forging the Inland Letter of Credits, cheating and forgery,” said the official.

A senior CBI official said that an Interpol Red notice was published against the accused on April 4. It was published based on CBI’s report.

The official said that the accused was convicted by the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore and sentenced to undergo three years imprisonment after which he had absconded from the country.

“He was returned to Cochin International airport from the USA via UAE and was arrested by the CBI. He is being produced before the Special CBI Court in Bangalore,” said the official.