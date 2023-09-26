CBI to probe killing of two Manipur students

Manipur government has handed over the murder case of two young students to the Central Bureau of Investigation

By IANS Published Date - 01:37 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Imphal: The Manipur government has handed over the murder case of two young students to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the security forces have also initiated a search operation to nab the perpetrators, officials said here on Tuesday.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that it has come to the notice of the state government that photos of the victims, identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), who have been missing since July, have surfaced on social media.

The official said that the state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators.

“In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that a swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensure justice and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime,” an official statement said.

It said that the state government encourages the public to exercise restraint and to let the authorities handle the investigation.

According to Inspector General of Manipur Police (Operations) I.K. Muivaa, at least 175 people have been killed, 1,108 injured and 32 remain unaccounted for since the ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3.