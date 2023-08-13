CBI to takeover 9 more cases related to Manipur violence

Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to re-register nine more FIRs linked to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, taking its total number of cases in this connection to 18.

Currently, the federal probe agency is handling nine cases, including the two cases of sexual assault that sparked nationwide outrage. Officials closely involved with the matter have indicated that the additional cases may be filed based on further investigation. In the Churachandpur district of Manipur, more cases related to assaults on women have been reported. These cases might be transferred to the CBI.

The agency officials mentioned that cases related to the SC/ST Act will be overseen by an SP-level officer. All forensic samples collected by the investigating officers will be sent to the central forensic laboratories to expedite the probe process.

According to reports, the violence that started in Manipur on May 3 has claimed over 160 lives so far. Officials are also mindful that while conducting the investigation, no one should accuse them of bias, as the matter pertains to clashes between two communities.